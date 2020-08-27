159851
With start of school year, Vernon Speed Watch volunteers will be back on the street

Speed Watch is back

The new school year is just around the corner – and so are Vernon's Speed Watch volunteers.

Starting Sept. 8, the volunteer program will be back in school zones across the city.

The volunteers enhance road safety, educate drivers and increase awareness of unsafe speed in school zones, says Regan Borisenko, crime prevention co-ordinator with the City of Vernon. 

Trained volunteers use a digital speed reader board to display drivers' speed in relation to the posted limit.

Initially, Speed Watch volunteers will concentrate on school zones – but, over the next few weeks, the public will see the volunteers set up in various areas around Vernon.

During some of the operations, the volunteers will be joined by RCMP officers, who will be there to hand out violation tickets.

So, be warned – and slow down!

