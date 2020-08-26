With pandemic closure of Vernon cadet camp, its museum is struggling to stay afloat

Vernon's cadet training centre is an unusually quiet place this summer.

Shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of young cadets and closure of the gates, has pushed the Vernon Cadet Camp Museum into a corner.

The museum is literally running out of money.

In a normal summer, the museum can count on 1,000-plus public visitations, plus many more from the hundreds of cadets on base. That equals about $42,000 in lost revenue this year.

All that in just a two-month window from July 1 to Aug. 30.

The museum opened in 2013 and receives no government funding, making it completely reliant on donations from visitors and gift shop sales.

"Because we were unable to open this year, our funds will run out Oct. 1," says operations manager Maria Brunskill.

The setback has allowed the museum to keep just one part-time student employee, and all other work is done by volunteers.

As former cadets, both she and curator Francois Arsenault believe "being able to keep those memories of cadets' camp experiences is priceless."

The camp has seen a whopping 92,000 cadets pass through its gates since 1949 and has a military history dating back further to 1912 as the last surviving Second World War infantry training camp in Canada.

The museum houses memorabilia, film footage, important historical documents, aerial photos, medals, uniforms and badges."

"It's all about engaging the youth and preserving the past," said Brunskill.

The museum needs $10,000 to continue operating and is currently holding an online auction to raise funds. Bidding closes Aug. 30.