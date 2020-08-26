School District 22 releases pandemic response plan for back to school

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's School District 22 has brought its back-to-school plan into sharper focus.

Earlier this month, the district provided a rundown of key points for back-to-school protocols, which included an explanation of the cohort system and new sanitation practices.

The district has now released a more local plan, which outlines health and safety guidelines for students, staff and school board administration.

The expected social distancing and hand-washing measures will be in place, along with mandatory mask-wearing orders in high-traffic areas where social distancing cannot be followed.

Hand sanitizer will be available at each entry door, and provincial health orders do not allow students to leave in groups.

Lockers will also not be available to students at this time.

School staff will be assisting students by providing reassurance and listening when they have concerns and questions relating to the pandemic.

"Tell children that it is OK to be concerned and there is a lot we can do to stay safe and healthy," says SD22. "Maintain familiar activities and routines, as possible, as it can reinforce the sense of security of children."

For the full plan, visit the district's website.