Road work on 28th Ave & 42nd St will last until mid-September

Drivers in Vernon's west end may experience some delays for the next few weeks.

Road work on 28th Avenue and 42nd Street will be carried out to renew a sanitary utility. Starting next week, a couple sections of road will be under construction and will cause traffic disruption.

Affected areas include 28th Avenue, between 43rd Street and 41st Street, along with 42nd Street between 28th Avenue and 27th Avenue.

"The work is expected to be complete by the middle of September," says the City of Vernon.

"Travel delays should be expected, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area."