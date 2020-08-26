RCMP, coroners investigate sudden death at Vernon Days Inn

Photo: Jon Manchester

RCMP confirm a sudden death at a Vernon motel Tuesday evening.

Witnesses tell Castanet crime scene investigators were at the Days Inn in Vernon's north end into the night and appeared to be focusing on a red car.

People at the motel this morning say the vehicle was towed from the scene late Tuesday and that its licence plates were covered with brown paper.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says police were called to the scene about 7:45 p.m.

"No criminality is suspected, and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death," said Finn.