School District 83 unveils back to school plan for the North Okanagan

With school just around the corner, districts across the province are issuing their back-to-class plans.

School District 83 has notified students, parents and staff on their new protocols for the upcoming school year to ensure safety of all those involved.

School staff will take part in a health and safety orientation course on September 8 and 9 before the first day of school. The meetings will involve instruction on safety practices, the cohort model and strategies to avoid cross-cohort contact.

"These strategies will include controlled traffic flow with directional arrows in hallways, dividing common areas and playgrounds, and the use of masks and distancing when not in cohort specific groups," says the district. "Staff will also have meeting time to plan within their own class and cohort teams, and parents will be receiving specific information about these measures from their child's school."

Staff that travel from school to school will be assigned a site to attend at least one session, and follow-up sessions will be set up at their other sites to go over site-specific rules.

September 10 and 11 will be full days of school, where students will have orientation before learning begins. School District 83 states that parents and students have received directions from their school's principal on what to expect upon arrival, which includes staff directing students to their cohorts.

"Staff will then lead our students through a series of sessions and activities to teach the new health and safety protocols and expectations," says SD83. "Once these expectation and protocols are established, students will transition into other orientation and start-up learning activities."

Schools will be organizing virtual and small-group tours for parents who wish to learn about the safety protocols. SD83 recommends that all students return for in-class learning, but they recognize that some parents wish to push back their child's return. For those who choose to delay their child's return to in-class learning, the school district will likely be able to hold their seat. Parents who have children with diverse needs can contact their school's principal for individualized orientation.

Sanitation protocols have been increased with all schools now employing extra janitors and with each class having their own cleaning materials.

"Routines have been upgraded over regular practice to include surface cleaning at least twice a day wherever use occurs, and autoscrubbers have been purchased for every school to make floor cleaning more efficient," says the district. "New products have been purchased which have a disinfectant component that can be used on both tile and carpeted surfaces."

Strict social distancing measures will be in place when students and staff are outside of their cohorts, along with regular handwashing being encouraged for students and staff. Hand sanitizer will be readily available and handwashing stations will be placed where needed.

One reusable and one disposable mask have been ordered for each staff and student through Ministry of Education funding, with more coming throughout the year. Non-medical masks or face coverings are mandatory for staff and grade 6-12 students in high-traffic areas where social distancing is not possible with others outside of their cohort. The only exception to the rule is for students who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.

"We have also ordered several hundred sets of visors and goggles, as well as hundreds of boxes of gloves," says SD83. "We are also building additional sinks where it is possible to do so."

Isolation spaces have been assigned to each site in case a student or staff member shows symptoms of COVID-19, and parents are asked to conduct regular health checks on their child.

School District 83 will not be returning to the same Home Learning Opportunities program that they used in June, but additional registration for online classes will be available for students who will not be returning to in-class learning. For those considering homeschooling, parents must register their child by September 30th.

In terms of bussing, parents must call (250-832-9415) or email the transportation department by September 10th if they intend for their child to use provided transportation.

"Our bus drivers will be wearing personal protective equipment and, as per Ministry of Education requirement, students in grades six through 12 will be required to wear masks while riding the bus," states SD83. "If a student happens to forget their mask the bus driver will have disposable masks so that students will not be turned away."

If students or staff are exhibiting even mild symptoms, they are required to not attend school. If anyone at the school tests positive for COVID-19, public health will work with the school's administration on contact tracing.

"As per normal protocols, public health officials will work with the school district and school administration to determine what actions should be taken and if suspending in-class learning is necessary," says the school district. "f any staff or student has been in contact with a COVID-positive person they will be notified by public health officials and must self-isolate, and SD83 will not release any information regarding individuals who may have COVID-19 exposure unless directed to do so by Interior Health."

For more information on School District 83's back to school plan, you can visit their website.