161901
161903
Vernon  

Kal Crystal Waters Trail offers alternative to lakeside rail trail

Trail offers scenic beauty

- | Story: 308905

A new trail awaits users along Kalamalka Lake – and no, it's not the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Hidden in the trees between Highway 97 and Kalamalka Lake south of Vernon, the latest and final section of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail connects Vernon's Okanagan College campus to Lake Country, parallel to the more widely known rail trail.

The 1.8-kilometre trail's southern access is from Crystal Waters Road.

The route is popular with cyclists, particularly those who wish to do a loop from Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, one way on the rail trail and the other on the Kal Crystal Waters Trail.

The newest section gives users a place to park at the north end of Crystal Waters Road. For those heading south from Bailey Road, the new trail carries on to Crystal Waters Road and connects with the Lake Country section of the rail trail.

Birders will love the trail's meandering route, with its forests and ravines. Bikers need to be prepared for some steep inclines, soft soil, boulders, narrow track and sharp switchbacks.

Even though it's just a short distance below busy Highway 97, users will find the trail to be a sanctuary in nature and beauty.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158432
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4237404
#B5a 2893 Robinson Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$598,000
more details
160552


Send us your News Tips!


159597


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Nala
Nala Vernon SPCA >


161061


Man balances while holding his two kids

Must Watch
AND a drink in hand. Impressive.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Wednesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Halle Berry to represent herself in divorce proceedings
Showbiz
Halle Berry is planning to face off against top lawyer Laura...
Tattuesday- Covid tattoos
Uncategorized
Check out these 2020 pandemic tattoos.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160882
158535