Kal Crystal Waters Trail offers alternative to lakeside rail trail

Photo: Ribbons of Green Trails Society

A new trail awaits users along Kalamalka Lake – and no, it's not the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Hidden in the trees between Highway 97 and Kalamalka Lake south of Vernon, the latest and final section of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail connects Vernon's Okanagan College campus to Lake Country, parallel to the more widely known rail trail.

The 1.8-kilometre trail's southern access is from Crystal Waters Road.

The route is popular with cyclists, particularly those who wish to do a loop from Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, one way on the rail trail and the other on the Kal Crystal Waters Trail.

The newest section gives users a place to park at the north end of Crystal Waters Road. For those heading south from Bailey Road, the new trail carries on to Crystal Waters Road and connects with the Lake Country section of the rail trail.

Birders will love the trail's meandering route, with its forests and ravines. Bikers need to be prepared for some steep inclines, soft soil, boulders, narrow track and sharp switchbacks.

Even though it's just a short distance below busy Highway 97, users will find the trail to be a sanctuary in nature and beauty.