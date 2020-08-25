159194
161837
Vernon  

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill takes pet goat paddleboarding on Kalamalka Lake

A paddleboarding goat?

- | Story: 308899

Vernon endurance athlete Shanda Hill turned some heads on Kalamalka Lake on the weekend when she was seen out paddleboarding with one of her pet goats.

Hill, Vernon's Athlete of the Year, has been spotted about town with the furry friends before – on the Okanagan Rail Trail, ice carving on Ellison Lake – even rock climbing.

Her furry pal had its own lifejacket, but didn't seem to need it, keeping perfect balance on the board.

Hill competes in ultra-endurance marathons, such as the Double Deca marathon in Mexico, in which she became the first Canadian, male or female, to complete the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlons last year.

Over the course of the 26-day race, Hill swam 76 kilometres, biked 3,600 km and ran 844 km.

That's the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlons. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

160960
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4142837
602-1215 St Paul St
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$494,900
more details
161096


Send us your News Tips!


159344


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kitty Boy
Kitty Boy Vernon SPCA >




Tattuesday- Covid tattoos

Uncategorized
Check out these 2020 pandemic tattoos.
Tattuesday- Covid tattoos (2)
Galleries
The weirdest thing you will see today
Must Watch
Guy tries to break crackers in between shoulder blades.
Kobe Bryant to be honored with street name
Showbiz
The late Kobe Bryant is set to have a Los Angeles street named in...
Birb has something very important to say!
Must Watch




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158910
159505