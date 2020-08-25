Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill takes pet goat paddleboarding on Kalamalka Lake

Photo: Keith Sheffield

Vernon endurance athlete Shanda Hill turned some heads on Kalamalka Lake on the weekend when she was seen out paddleboarding with one of her pet goats.

Hill, Vernon's Athlete of the Year, has been spotted about town with the furry friends before – on the Okanagan Rail Trail, ice carving on Ellison Lake – even rock climbing.

Her furry pal had its own lifejacket, but didn't seem to need it, keeping perfect balance on the board.

Hill competes in ultra-endurance marathons, such as the Double Deca marathon in Mexico, in which she became the first Canadian, male or female, to complete the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlons last year.

Over the course of the 26-day race, Hill swam 76 kilometres, biked 3,600 km and ran 844 km.

