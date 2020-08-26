Woman's car written off after random rock attack

Rob Gibson

An Okanagan woman is sharing her story and a disturbing video after a random act of vandalism recently destroyed her vehicle.

The bizarre incident happened in July on Okanagan Avenue in Vernon. Jessica says it was an early Friday morning and she had her window open, "I heard this thud, thud, thud and I looked outside and he was kicking the heck out my car."

Jessica asked us not to use her last name, but she also wanted to share her story.

"It was totally random. I understand he lives in my neighbourhood and he was walking by with his support worker when something obviously angered him."

The video shows the man, ostensibly with mental health issues, throwing rocks at her windshield, smashing the front and side glass, and kicking the side of her car. You can also hear someone saying the police are on their way and at the end of the video you can see the police arriving and quickly being pelted with rocks.

Other members of the neighbourhood tried to get involved but Jessica says her vehicle was the only one that sustained any damage.

"ICBC said there was $12,000 worth of damage so they wrote it off and I had to pay the $300 deductible."

Jessica says she got the name and information of the support worker who was with the man kicking her car and has attempted to contact them but has yet to hear anything back.

"While I do sympathize, this man was destroying my property. I was the only person who's car got irreparable damage. The police nearly left without taking my statement."

RCMP tell Castanet they responded to a report of a disturbance in the 5400 block of Okanagan Avenue on July 10, just after 9 a.m. The initial report was for a man throwing rocks, and when police arrived on scene, the accused began throwing rocks at the marked police vehicle.



"Our officers are trained in crisis intervention verbal de-escalation techniques," said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "The officer communicated clearly with the man and placed him under arrest without further incident."



The 20-year-old Vernon man is facing criminal charges of mischief, uttering threats and assault and RCMP tell Castanet the matter is before the courts.



Jessica says she now has a new vehicle but the entire situation has been one problem after another, "this has been an absolute nightmare, all over a random person that I have no prior knowledge of literally destroying my vehicle. I want this to be known to the public."

Jessica says she feels like her world was been turned upside down by a situation out of her control and she feels is was left to her to follow through with police and the RCMP. She also has no idea if the person who destroyed her car lives in the neighbourhood and is anxious it could happen again with her new vehicle.