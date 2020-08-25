Vernon chamber joins Canada United campaign to support local shopping and dining

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has joined a national movement to support local businesses across the country.

The Canada United campaign brings together more than 50 of Canada’s leading brands, business associations and the national chamber network to rally Canadians to buy, dine and shop local.

“Businesses of all sizes employ our friends, neighbours and family, and they contribute to our sports teams, special events and charities,” Vernon chamber president Krystin Kempton says in a press release.

“COVID-19 has created challenges for businesses in the North Okanagan, and we need to continue to support entrepreneurs who create jobs, drive innovation, and generate wealth for our community," says Kempton. "They will play an integral role in helping the region bounce back, and Canada United recognizes their efforts.”

Canadians are invited to join the movement by buying and dining local during Canada United Weekend Aug. 28 to 30.

You can also enter to win one of 25 $10,000 prizes at GoCanadaUnited.ca.

RBC will contribute five cents for every social media like, video watch and #CanadaUnited hashtag, up to a maximum contribution of $2 million to the new Canada United Small Business Relief Fund.

The fund will provide small businesses with grants of up to $5,000 to cover expenses related to personal protective equipment, renovations to accommodate reopening guidelines and developing or improving e-commerce capabilities.

Small business owners who are interested in the program can learn more here about grant application details, including eligibility criteria, and to apply.

“By bringing together government, business associations and corporate Canada, we are looking to start a movement to get Canadians to buy local and support businesses across the country. We are genuinely excited by the energy all of our partners are bringing to this effort,” said Neil McLaughlin with RBC.