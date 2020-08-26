Coldstream mayor admits not everyone likes park daycare plan

Photo: Facebook

"Some will be satisfied ... others not."

That's Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick's assessment of the presentation to council of a petition against a daycare centre in Lavington's Centennial Park.

Opponents of the project presented their petition to council Monday night – but it won't halt work on the site.

Garlick said the meeting provided the opportunity to address some of the opponents' concerns and also some misinformation.

He said the belief the entirety of the parkland was donated and cannot be used otherwise is incorrect.

"Staff looked into the history, and the original four acres was donated with the stipulation it be used for park, recreation or community uses. Six and a half acres was then purchased and combined in the mid-1960s to make the park," said Garlick.

The daycare use fits in with community use, and is not on the original four acres, he added.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public consultation on the project was limited – and late – the mayor conceded.

"We had two possible locations, and normally would have made that public," said Garlick.

But as the project received provincial grant money, it was up to the province to announce it, "and they were busy with the pandemic, so that notice did not come out until the request for proposals."

Garlick said staff considered the centre's vicinity to the elementary school, adjacent parking, and impact on the park as a whole before decided on the final location.

"It's unfortunate that the timing took away from the public input," he said.

Site work is continuing, but Garlick also noted that the prefab building could be moved if future councils were to make that decision. In the meantime, the project "is moving ahead."

"Some people just do not like that," he added.

Indeed, one man chained himself to a tree when site levelling began.

"On face value, the idea to 'save our park' and not build on it... people will say that's a good idea, but people need to know all the details," said Garlick.

The new child-care facility will be a partnership between Coldstream and Maven Lane that will create 32 new spaces, aided by a $637,800 grant from the B.C. government. The facility is expected to be in operation in December.