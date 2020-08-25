Man who prompted Vernon police action remains on the lam

Photo: Jon Manchester

The man who prompted an hours-long police action outside a Vernon home last week remains on the lam.

Local RCMP and the Emergency Response Team surrounded an Okanagan Landing home on Brooks Lane Wednesday evening, but Robert Gordon Heltman wasn't there.

After flash grenade explosions and repeated calls over a loudspeaker, police entered the building, found it empty, and seized a loaded handgun.

Heltman, 30, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant connected to suspension of his day parole.

After the police drama, Vernon RCMP issued a plea for anyone with information on his whereabouts, but Cpl. Tania Finn says police have no new information, and Heltman remains at large.

"There is still a warrant for his arrest, and police would like to locate him in order to execute the warrant. Unfortunately, we do not know his whereabouts and do not know if he even remains in the area," Finn said Tuesday.

Police say Heltman, previously of Vernon, still has ties to the Okanagan.

He has a criminal record spanning back more than decade, including charges of assault, theft, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Anyone who sees Heltman is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.