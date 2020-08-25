Vernon man sentenced for Subway, Cash Stop robberies

Photo: Google Street View

A Vernon man was sentenced Monday for the robbery of a local Subway restaurant and Cash Stop Loans outlet in 2017.

Andrew Robert Pigott will serve an additional two years less a day in jail after having been credited for 54 months time served, says Alisia Adams with the BC Prosecution Service.

He will also be on probation for three years.

Pigott had been charged with robbing Cash Stop Loans on April 24, 2017, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, and disguising his face with intent during the robbery.

He was also charged with robbing the 27th Street Subway on Sept. 9, 2017, and with break and enter of a residence in Vernon between March 30 and April 1 that same year.

At the time of the Subway robbery, witnesses told Castanet that pepper spray was used on employees.