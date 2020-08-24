Vehicle fire on Silver Star Road near Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Emergency crews were called out to Silver Star Road near Vernon early Monday evening.

Pictures from the scene show what looks to be a silver coloured car burning along the side of the road.

Flames could be seen coming from under the hood of the vehicle, shooting up over the top of the roof.

Fire on the ground appeared to be next to, or on top of grass at the edge of the forest.

No word on any injuries or how close the fire came to the adjacent woods.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were on scene and doused the fire, according to witnesses.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.