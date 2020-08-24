159194
Vernon  

Woman collapses in Lumby parking lot, couldn't be revived by paramedics

Victim couldn't be revived

UPDATE: 8:50 p.m.

Witnesses tell Castanet a woman collapsed in a Lumby parking lot Monday afternoon and could not be revived.

Family members were apparently with the woman when she died.

First responders converged on the parking lot of Sisters Restaurant, where the tragedy unfolded.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL: 5 p.m.

First responders are gathered in downtown Lumby for reports of what may be a fatality.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were reported beside Sister's Restaurant Monday afternoon, and witnesses report what appeared to be a body under a blanket in the parking lot.

Details are few at this point, but Castanet has reached out to North Okanagan RCMP for more information.

We'll update as soon as more details become available.

