Photo: Google Street View

First responders are gathered in downtown Lumby for reports of what may be a dead body.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were reported beside Sister's Restaurant Monday afternoon, and witnesses report what appeared to be a body under a blanket in the parking lot.

Details are few at this point, but Castanet has reached out to North Okanagan RCMP for more information.

We'll update as soon as more details become available.

