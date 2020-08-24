161795
Vernon  

Polson Park will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday for maintenance

Polson Park to close to traffic

Polson Park will be closed tomorrow (August 25) to vehicle traffic between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Park traffic is closed for mitigation and maintenance work at the playground and spray park where the ground is still saturated from high groundwater.

"Pedestrians are asked to stay away from the fenced off portion of the park, which remains closed for public safety," says the City of Vernon in a press release. "Pedestrians and cyclists are also reminded that the park trail will be closed until September 30, while the path is paved and new lighting is installed."

Information on pedestrain detours around the park are available here.

