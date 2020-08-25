Waterslide platform washes up on south end of Kalamalka Lake

Photo: Sean Maloney

Are you missing a waterslide?

Lake Country resident Sean Maloney came across an unattended dock floating in the south end of Kalamalka Lake on Monday, and is looking to return the slide to its rightful owner.

"It is currently tied up at our property to avoid it hitting other docks or boats," says Maloney. "If anyone recognizes this slide or knows the owners please reach out to us so it can be returned."

The slide was found at about 7:30 a.m. Monday morning when the Maloney family was out for an early morning wakesurf.

"We came across it and saw that it could cause damage to the surrounding boats if it kept floating on," says Maloney. "So we tied it to the back of our boat and we towed it back to shore."

If this is your slide, you can email Sean at [email protected].