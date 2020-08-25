159194
Vernon  

Waterslide platform washes up on south end of Kalamalka Lake

Loose slide washes ashore

- | Story: 308816

Are you missing a waterslide?

Lake Country resident Sean Maloney came across an unattended dock floating in the south end of Kalamalka Lake on Monday, and is looking to return the slide to its rightful owner.

"It is currently tied up at our property to avoid it hitting other docks or boats," says Maloney. "If anyone recognizes this slide or knows the owners please reach out to us so it can be returned."

The slide was found at about 7:30 a.m. Monday morning when the Maloney family was out for an early morning wakesurf.

"We came across it and saw that it could cause damage to the surrounding boats if it kept floating on," says Maloney. "So we tied it to the back of our boat and we towed it back to shore."

If this is your slide, you can email Sean at [email protected].

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

161096
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4232615
118 330 Strayhorse Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$177,000
more details
161814


Send us your News Tips!


158628


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kitty Boy
Kitty Boy Vernon SPCA >




Caught red handed

Must Watch
Little girl gets caught red handed grabbing a drink from the refridgerator.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez readies beauty line launch
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is poised to boost the celebrity makeup industry...
Motivational Monday- August 24, 2020
Galleries
Start your week with some motivation.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158861
158535