Vernon  

$18,000 in BC hydro grants for community groups across region

BC Hydro is providing over $18,000 in grants to community organizations in the Thompson-Okanagan-Columbia region this year.

Eleven organizations will receive the money through BC Hydro’s Community Grant program.

The funds support projects focused on building the workforce of tomorrow, safety education, and developing smart energy ideas.

Seven of the organizations received funding under the Workforce of Tomorrow pillar, including the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society near Enderby, Literacy Society of the North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society, Engineers & Geoscientists of British Columbia, Friends of Kootenay Lake, Rossland Historical Museum Association, and School District No. 73 (Kamloops-Thompson). 

In addition, four organizations received funding to implement safety initiatives and programs, including the Enderby and District Recreation Services Association, Okanagan Landing & District Community Association, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #227 Okanagan Falls, and Community Safety Net.

BC Hydro offers up to $2,000 for local programs, and broad impact grants of up to $10,000 for organizations that wish to expand or develop a program in multiple communities.

Broad impact grants were also awarded to a number of organizations, including the Justice Institute of BC Foundation, MADD Canada, GoByBike BC Society, DreamRider Productions, The Learning Partnership Canada, Let's Talk Science, Living Lakes Canada Society, Frontier College, Green Bricks Education Society, Mainstreams Environmental Society and the Science Fair Foundation of British Columbia.

The next intake for applications opens Feb. 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.bchydro.com/grants.

161060


