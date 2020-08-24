160553
Vernon  

Okanagan Screen Arts Society awards two bursaries to local arts students

Screen helps college dreams

- | Story: 308797

Even though the Okanagan Screen Arts Society had to cancel their regular screenings during the pandemic, they were still able to give bursaries to two local students seeking a career in the arts.

The OSA bursary committee selected Rachel Gessing and Jax Dolman as recipients for this year's grant to use for their post-secondary education.

"It was not an easy decision for the bursary committee as there were many deserving applications," says Scott John, spokesperson for the OSA. "We wish to thank all of the applicants who took the time and effort to apply and we encourage you to apply again next year, pending bursary availability."

Rachel Gessing is pursuing a Bachelor of Music degree at the University of Calgary where she studies music, dance and theatre. She is also studying for a Bachelor of Science degree at the same time, and it will take six years to earn both degrees.

Jax Dolman is a 21-year-old theatre student from Lumby. He is currently in his second year at UBC for Theatre Design and Production. He has been a part of a number of theatre productions in Vernon as both a costume designer and a performer.

"On behalf of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society, we wish both Rachel and Jax every success in their
chosen careers and we are pleased to have been able to help them on their way," adds Scott. "Today's youth are the bright lights of the future."

Now that health restrictions are easing up for public gatherings, the Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be hosting their first screening since March on Monday, September 14th.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158432
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4194427
3008 Shaleview Drive
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$895,000
more details
158432


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Taya
Taya Vernon SPCA >


161060


Motivational Monday- August 24, 2020

Galleries
Start your week with some motivation.
Motivational Monday- August 24, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Chef Kobe makes nachos
Must Watch
Yum!
Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet two years before TV wedding
Showbiz
Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald reportedly married partner...
Baby laughing cute at her mom dropping an apple
Must Watch
This baby’s laugh is super contagious!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158462
161715