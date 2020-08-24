Okanagan Screen Arts Society awards two bursaries to local arts students

Photo: Okanagan Screen Arts Society

Even though the Okanagan Screen Arts Society had to cancel their regular screenings during the pandemic, they were still able to give bursaries to two local students seeking a career in the arts.

The OSA bursary committee selected Rachel Gessing and Jax Dolman as recipients for this year's grant to use for their post-secondary education.

"It was not an easy decision for the bursary committee as there were many deserving applications," says Scott John, spokesperson for the OSA. "We wish to thank all of the applicants who took the time and effort to apply and we encourage you to apply again next year, pending bursary availability."

Rachel Gessing is pursuing a Bachelor of Music degree at the University of Calgary where she studies music, dance and theatre. She is also studying for a Bachelor of Science degree at the same time, and it will take six years to earn both degrees.

Jax Dolman is a 21-year-old theatre student from Lumby. He is currently in his second year at UBC for Theatre Design and Production. He has been a part of a number of theatre productions in Vernon as both a costume designer and a performer.

"On behalf of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society, we wish both Rachel and Jax every success in their

chosen careers and we are pleased to have been able to help them on their way," adds Scott. "Today's youth are the bright lights of the future."

Now that health restrictions are easing up for public gatherings, the Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be hosting their first screening since March on Monday, September 14th.