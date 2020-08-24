160553
Mini gas war drops Vernon prices to lowest in region

It looks like another gas war is heating up in Vernon.

Super Save stations have dropped their price at the pump to 97.9 cents a litre, according to a post on the Vernon and Area Community Forum Facebook page by Teri Cholach about 1 p.m.

She took a photo of the pumps at the 25th Avenue location, but reports are that other Super Saves in town have also dropped their price.

Meanwhile, other stations in Vernon have joined the fray, with prices down to 99.9 cents at Safeway and Mobil, according to gasbuddy.com.

Other stations in town range from 101.0 to 107.9.

The mini gas war gives Vernon the lowest fuel prices in the region. That marks the second time this month a Vernon price war has dropped prices below those elsewhere in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Service stations in Kelowna appear to be a uniform 114.9 cents a litre right across the board.

In Penticton, prices are one cent lower, at 113.9.

Stations in Kamloops are also at 113.9, with the exception of Costco, which is pumping regular gas for 109.9 cents a litre.

