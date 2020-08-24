Logging truck loses load, blocks Sugar Lake Road

Photo: Roxanne Lindley

A logging truck has lost its load on Sugar Lake Road east of Vernon, near Cherryville.

Photos from the scene show the trailer has flipped and lost its load of logs.

The truck, trailer and load are completely blocking the road, and at least two other logging trucks are backed up behind the crash.

The cab of the truck is off the road, in the brush.

Roxanne Lindley shared photos of the crash, which happened about noon.

Lindley says this is the second time in the last six months that a similar accident has happened at that corner, and she says residents are angry with people driving too fast on the winding rural road.

No one was hurt in the incident, she reports.