161795
160422
Vernon  

Logging truck loses load, Sugar Lake Road now open to single lane

Logging truck loses load

- | Story: 308793

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

DriveBC advises that the scene of a logging truck crash on Sugar Lake Road is now open to single-lane, alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL: 1:40 p.m.

A logging truck has lost its load on Sugar Lake Road east of Vernon, near Cherryville.

Photos from the scene show the trailer has flipped and lost its load of logs.

The truck, trailer and load are completely blocking the road, and at least two other logging trucks are backed up behind the crash.

The cab of the truck is off the road, in the brush.

Roxanne Lindley shared photos of the crash, which happened about noon.

Lindley says this is the second time in the last six months that a similar accident has happened at that corner, and she says residents are angry with people driving too fast on the winding rural road.

No one was hurt in the incident, she reports.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4246475
1106 Henderson Dr
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,900
more details
158432


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kitty Boy
Kitty Boy Vernon SPCA >


157067


Motivational Monday- August 24, 2020

Galleries
Start your week with some motivation.
Motivational Monday- August 24, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Chef Kobe makes nachos
Must Watch
Yum!
Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet two years before TV wedding
Showbiz
Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald reportedly married partner...
Baby laughing cute at her mom dropping an apple
Must Watch
This baby’s laugh is super contagious!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158910
159505