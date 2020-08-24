North Okanagan-Shuswap MP welcomes O’Toole as new Tory leader

Photo: Facebook/file photo

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold says he welcomes Erin O’Toole as leader of the federal Conservatives.

O’Toole was announced Sunday night as the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Official Opposition.

“Last night, the Conservative Party of Canada took another important step in our mission to restore sound governance for Canadians, and I congratulate my friend and colleague Erin O’Toole on his election to the leadership of our party and the Official Opposition," Arnold says in a press release.

“The Conservative leadership campaign of 2020 was truly historic as all four candidates contended with unprecedented circumstances and overcame major challenges to ensure our grassroots members were presented with a strong slate of candidates.

“My thanks and congratulations also go out to Peter McKay, Leslyn Lewis, Derek Sloan and their campaign teams for their hard work to expand the Conservative base under the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Arnold also thanked outgoing leader Andrew and Jill Scheer for their service.

“During the leadership campaign, the Conservative Party set a new record of 269,469 members and achieved record voter participation with 174,849 ballots cast for the leadership vote," Arnold noted.

“Conservatives are clearly engaged in our national affairs and ready to work hard to achieve results for Canadians, even during a pandemic.

“As the Member of Parliament for the North Okanagan-Shuswap, I am eager and prepared to work with our new leader, Erin O’Toole, and all of my colleagues in the Official Opposition to deliver the policies and results that Canadians need for today and our future."