Enderby city council isolating after attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: City of Enderby

Members of Enderby city council are in isolation after a COVID-19 exposure at City Hall.

A person who attended council chambers on the evening of Aug. 17 has recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and Interior Health has notified the city there is a risk of exposure for others who were in attendance.

"Only those who were in council chambers during the evening meeting need to self-isolate for 14 days since their last contact with the positive person and monitor for symptoms," says city CAO Tate Bengtson. "Others do not need to self-isolate unless the health authority determines that they have been in contact with a positive person, in which case they will be notified by the health authority."

Those who have come into contact with a confirmed case must isolate for up to 14 days since their last contact, and must monitor their symptoms according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Because of this exposure, City of Enderby services will be conducted remotely for the time being.

"As City Hall has a relatively small staff, most of whom are self-isolating, public access to City Hall cannot be provided during this time," says Bengtson.

Services will be provided through a number of ways, including:

Telephone: 250-838-7230

Email: [email protected]

Physical correspondence: The front door mail slot at City Hall will remain available to the public

"For essential and time-sensitive items that need to be picked up from City Hall, appointments can be scheduled by calling 250-838-7230 during normal business hours," adds Bengtson. "One of the staff who are not self-isolating will call you back, and appointments must be scheduled in advance for essential and time-sensitive items only."

In-person meetings will not take place until all self-isolating staff are given clearance from the health authority to return. City Hall is expected to reopen Sept. 1.