Motorcycle rider seriously injured in 25th Avenue collision

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

For the second time in the past five days, Vernon RCMP responded to a collision involving a motorcycle.

About 9 a.m., police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup in the construction zone at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 39th Street.

Cpl Tania Finn says the motorcycle was eastbound on 25th Avenue when a pickup made a left turn in front of the rider.

The impact knocked the helmet off the rider, who was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and was co-operative with police investigators.

Finn says it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the collision. 

As the crash happened in a construction zone, Worksafe BC has been advised.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene, and the intersection has reopened to traffic.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Const. Gordon Carson at 250-545-7171.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

A pickup and motorcycle have collided on 25th Avenue in Vernon.

The crash is at the corner of 39th Street, by the Happy Days convenience store.

Police and firefighters have the area closed to traffic, and a motorcycle can be seen lying on the pavement.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene after paramedics loaded a patient.

Witnesses tell Castanet a truck headed west turned south into the path of the motorcycle, which T-boned the larger vehicle.

A motorcyclist was killed just last week in a similar collision in front of the Vernon courthouse.

