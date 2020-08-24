160553
Vernon  

Motorcycle collision closes Vernon's 25th Avenue

Motorcycle, SUV collide

An SUV and motorcycle have collided on 25th Avenue in Vernon.

The crash is at the corner of 39th Street, by the Happy Days convenience store.

Police and firefighters have the area closed to traffic, and a motorcycle can be seen lying on the pavement.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene after paramedics loaded a patient.

Witnesses tell Castanet a truck headed west turned south into the path of the motorcycle, which T-boned the larger vehicle.

A motorcyclist was killed just last week in a similar collision in front of the Vernon courthouse.

