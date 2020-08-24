160553
Vernon  

Spot fire near Lumby extinguished by fire crews with help from citizens

Citizens help put out fire

UPDATE: 10:27 a.m.

A spot fire in Lumby was put out as quickly as it sprang up, as it was fully extinguished by village firefighters on Sunday.

"We were on it for a few hours yesterday, and we went to check on it again this morning," says Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

"We do believe the fire is human-caused, as there was no evidence of any lightning in the area."

The blaze burned fairly close to a residential neighbourhood, being as close as 250 metres from the nearest house. When citizens of the area noticed the fire, they took action until the fire department arrived and took over.

"People from that area took buckets of water on their four-wheelers up to the fire to keep it at bay until we showed up," says Calyton.

"We would like to thank those members of the public for their help."

ORIGINAL: 7:03 a.m.

A new spot fire was reported close to Lumby on Sunday.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the Cedar Ridge Road fire is suspected to be human caused and was 0.01 of a hectare in size as of yesterday.

The fire was spotted on the northwest limits of the village.

Meanwhile, the Goat Forest Service Road fire, which was discovered Aug. 16 remains under control about 10 kilometres south of Highway 6 between Lumby and Lavington, near Nicklen Lake, according to the wildfire service dashboard.

