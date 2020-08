Photo: BCWS

A new spot fire was reported close to Lumby on Sunday.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the Cedar Ridge Road fire is suspected to be human caused and was 0.01 of a hectare in size as of yesterday.

The fire was spotted on the northwest limits of the village.

Meanwhile, the Goat Forest Service Road fire, which was discovered Aug. 16 remains under control about 10 kilometres south of Highway 6 between Lumby and Lavington, near Nicklen Lake, according to the wildfire service dashboard.