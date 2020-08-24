July marks most drownings or near-drowning incidents in Interior

July marked a somber month for drowning statistics in the Interior Health region, with more call-outs for drowning or near-drowning incidents than any other health authority in British Columbia.

Vernon Search and Rescue (SAR) search manager Coralie Nairn says of all the lakes in the province, Okanagan Lake is the deadliest.

"We’ve seen an influx of all operations whether it’s on the water or otherwise this year and province-wide we have," says Nairn. "However that being said, in the Interior here, Okanagan Lake seems to be especially challenging in regards to drownings."

Other lakes in the valley aren't far behind either, with Kalamalka Lake, Skaha Lake and Shuswap Lake also being noted as danger zones.

There have been six fatalities related to Okanagan Lake this year alone, and most involved some kind of recreational watercraft or cliff jumping.

Many incidents Nairn sees also involve the use of ability-impairing substances, and an overestimation of one's own swimming ability.

"Quite often alcohol is involved, which is unfortunate. That lessens our ability and endurance to swim, and then not a lot of people actually have swimming capability as what would be expected. They say they do, but when it comes down to it, there’s limited swimming skills, so they haven’t necessarily taken a lesson or it’s been a long time since they’ve taken a lesson and just not efficient swimmers."

She says common incidences include people jumping off boats in the middle of the lake for a quick dip, only to realize the vessel acts like a sail and has drifted away, leaving them with fatigue and reduced capacity to reach the boat again.

Underestimating how cold the water can be, even on a hot summer day, is another common mistake.

"You jump into the water and it’s cold or you hit a cold pocket, and you aspirate. You have that shock value where you take a deep breath and of course when you just breathe in water and it’s an instant drowning, so that is very common. There’s all these things that occur that we just don’t think about when we just want to have fun."



Although the job that search and rescue teams have can be very taxing, Nairn says they always do their best to keep faith and have hope.

She says it's the days where they search for four hours and find two people very hypothermic but still alive, who later make a full recovery, that keep her motivated in the role.

"This year we’ve had several calls where you expect the worst and you get the best, and somebody lives to tell the tale another day, so those are happy moments and a bit of jubilation because somebody’s life was saved, and then the unfortunate side of it is, of course, when somebody does not surface.

"Nobody likes to be there when somebody passes away but at the end of the day we’re looking to save lives as much as possible and we’re very passionate about that."

Nairn says she would like to see more prevention or safety checks on the lake, to encourage water safety education as well as possible early intervention for water-related incidences.

She's not advocating for no fun, either. Nairn says she wants people to enjoy the outdoors and have adventures, but do it safely.

"Nobody plans to die, and nobody plans a tragedy. Plan your day, plan your adventure, make sure you have the training, make sure you understand your capabilities, and maybe practice saying no. Don’t give in to that peer pressure. Practice saying, "no, it’s not my day for it," and practice it for another day.

"Avoid the substances when you’re around the water. Wait till you’re off the water and in a safe place and then have your fun. It’s those kind of things that I think will really improve the overall survival rate."

For more information on the Adventure Smart program to help you stay safe this summer, visit the website.