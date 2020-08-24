160553
161264
Vernon  

Vernon immigration group offers mentor program for new Canadians

You can help change a life

- | Story: 308707

Do you have some expertise and knowledge that could be useful to new Canadians?

If you answered yes, then you might be a good candidate for the Vernon & District Immigration & Community Services Society's (VDICSS) mentorship program. The society is looking for community-focused mentors to help make a difference in the lives of immigrants in Vernon and the North Okanagan.

Vernon was chosen as one of 11 communities across the country to participate in the Rural & Northern Immigration Pilot Program, which was created to spread the benefits of economic immigration to smaller communities. This is achieved by creating a path to permanent residence for skilled foreign workers who want to work and live in the participating communities.

"The program provides Vernon with the opportunity to work directly with employers and immigration services to attract skilled workers to the region," says Philipp Gruner, CEO of VDICSS. "Once applicants are selected to participate in the program, we then look for local professionals in the community to become a mentor."

Mentors will have the opportunity to work with immigrants looking to settle in the community, and each applicant will be paired with a mentor who works in the same field, or one that is similar.

"The expectation for the mentor would be to meet monthly with their mentee for a period of one year, and the mentee has the option to opt out of the program at any time," says Gruner. "The focus of the program will be for the mentor to help the new immigrant with community-specific questions, guidance within their line of work or just general wellness check-ins."

To apply to become a mentor and for more information, you can send an email to [email protected].

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

159193
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4214483
#201-555 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$339,000
more details
161661


Send us your News Tips!


154284


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kitty Boy
Kitty Boy Vernon SPCA >


161061


Daily Dose (2)

Daily Dose
Kendrick Lamar narrates Kobe Bryant birthday ad for Nike
Music
Nike bosses have tapped rapper Kendrick Lamar to front a new TV...
The Ellen DeGeneres Show staff to get new perks amid ‘workplace toxicity’ scandal
Showbiz
The Ellen DeGeneres Show bosses have reportedly introduced new...
Masters in gardening
Galleries
Major green thumbs.
Mabel’s rude awakening
Must Watch
How rude!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159353
160422