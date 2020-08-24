Vernon immigration group offers mentor program for new Canadians

Photo: Pexels

Do you have some expertise and knowledge that could be useful to new Canadians?

If you answered yes, then you might be a good candidate for the Vernon & District Immigration & Community Services Society's (VDICSS) mentorship program. The society is looking for community-focused mentors to help make a difference in the lives of immigrants in Vernon and the North Okanagan.

Vernon was chosen as one of 11 communities across the country to participate in the Rural & Northern Immigration Pilot Program, which was created to spread the benefits of economic immigration to smaller communities. This is achieved by creating a path to permanent residence for skilled foreign workers who want to work and live in the participating communities.

"The program provides Vernon with the opportunity to work directly with employers and immigration services to attract skilled workers to the region," says Philipp Gruner, CEO of VDICSS. "Once applicants are selected to participate in the program, we then look for local professionals in the community to become a mentor."

Mentors will have the opportunity to work with immigrants looking to settle in the community, and each applicant will be paired with a mentor who works in the same field, or one that is similar.

"The expectation for the mentor would be to meet monthly with their mentee for a period of one year, and the mentee has the option to opt out of the program at any time," says Gruner. "The focus of the program will be for the mentor to help the new immigrant with community-specific questions, guidance within their line of work or just general wellness check-ins."

To apply to become a mentor and for more information, you can send an email to [email protected].