Sewer break repaired on Tronson Road; disrupted traffic, water use

Broken main repaired

UPDATE: Monday 6 a.m.

The City of Vernon advises Tronson Road and Lakeshore Road were reopened to traffic and water service was restored to customers on Tronson Road shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

ORIGINAL: Sunday 10:55 a.m.

A sewer force main broke Sunday morning on Tronson Road near Kin Beach.

Motorists and residents of the area will experience some disruptions while city crews work to fix the issue.

"Tronson Road is closed to traffic between the west access point of Scott Road and Lakeshore Road with single lane alternating traffic on Lakeshore Road at Marshall Road," says the City of Vernon in a press release. "There will be water service interruption for residences between the west access point of Scott Road and Kin Beach, and we ask residents along the rest of Tronson Road and the Tavistock area to restrict their water use for today."

There will be heavy trucks and equipment in the area, so the City asks drivers to slow down and be mindful of the work being carried out.

Crews are expected to repair the break by this evening.

