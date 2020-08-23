Condolences for Vernon barber killed in crash who gave free haircuts to the homeless

Photo: Facebook

Condolences are pouring out for a young Vernon man killed in a tragic motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

Luke Alder, 22, was killed in a collision with a pickup in front of the Vernon courthouse Wednesday morning, while on his way to work.

Brett Kelly, co-owner of Vernon's The Gentlemens Shop & Shave Parlour, posted a touching tribute to the employee on the business's Facebook page on Saturday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we write this message," Kelly wrote.

"On Wednesday, Aug. 19, we lost a brother. Luke Alder was on his way to work when he was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. We are at a loss for words as our hearts are empty. Our love and wishes goes out to Luke’s family.

"As much as we are destroyed, we can only imagine what his family is going through. Luke was the hardest working person we knew. He would do anything for his friends and his clients. He lived and exuded what it meant to be a barber and a friend.

"From his days at school, to his time spent with the Street Thug Barbers helping those in need, to his years at the Gentlemens Shop constantly growing every day. He truly put his heart and soul into everything he did.

If you’ve ever got your haircut from Luke or had the chance to spend time with him then you will know. We miss you more than words can ever say. It’s not the same walking into the shop without seeing you there. You will forever be in our hearts and a part of the Gentlemens Shop family.

"We raise a glass and we pour our souls out and say here’s to you Luke! We love you! R.I.P."

The Street Thug Barbers is a group that provides free haircuts and massages to the disadvantaged in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

That group also posted a glowing tribute, saying Alder first contacted them while he was in barber school "and wanted to know how he could give back to his community while sharpening his skills.

"It was a privilege to watch him grow so fast over the short couple years we knew him. Here’s to you, brother."

The crash that claimed his life happened about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of 27th Street and 30th Avenue.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated the accident.

RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn says a pickup was making a left hand turn from 30th Avenue onto 27th Street when a westbound motorcycle entered the intersection and struck the passenger side of the truck.