Injured cliff jumper rescued from Kal Lake

Photo: Leah Martel

A warning tonight from Vernon Search and Rescue after they were called in to assist an injured cliff jumper at Kalamalka cliffs near Cousins Bay.

VSAR were called in by BC Ambulance Saturday afternoon to "assist with reports of an injured subject on Kalamalka Lake," officials with the group stated on social media.

Rescue teams were deployed by boat and on foot to the cliffs. The injured individual was located, and transported by boat to an ambulance waiting at the Coldstream boat launch.

"VSAR would like to remind the public of the dangers of cliff jumping as outlined by BC AdventureSmart."