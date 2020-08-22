Rock scaling work to stabilize slopes continues at 3 sites in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

Work continues on rock slope stabilization at three locations in Vernon, with one wrapping up on Monday.

Those are: Eastside Road (south of Kokanee Road), Tronson Road (west of Beachcomber Bay Road), and the Crosby Road rockface.

The City of Vernon says intermittent road closures are required for public safety on Eastside Road and Tronson Road, as the work includes rock scaling, trim blasting and falling debris.

There is no road closure required for the Crosby Road area.

The Eastside Road work is expected to be completed Monday. The crew will then begin construction on Tronson.

Motorists are advised that 20-minute road closures could be expected. Traffic flow will be maintained when it is safe for motorists to pass through the work zone.

Currently, there is no set schedule for the intermittent closures, which allows the contractor to work when ready, adjust standby times and allow for efficient and safe completion of the project, the city says.