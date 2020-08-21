161843
161214
Vernon  

Armstrong returns to Stage 2 water restrictions, residents still asked to conserve

Water restrictions step back

- | Story: 308609

The City of Armstrong has been able to resume water treatment plant operations and is moving back to Stage 2 water conservation measures.

The city had moved to drastic Stage 3 measures over the past 48 hours, which allowed no outside watering at all, while work was done on the city's Fortune Creek water intake.

Despite moving back to Stage 2, the city asks residents remain diligent with water conservation.

"Aug. 19 saw two major events that significantly impacted our water supply," says public works manager Paul Carver. "A water main leak in city lines in the Patten Drive area, and a private commercial customer fire line break. This coupled with the consumption levels in the city necessitated the move to Stage 3. As construction at our water intake progresses, the city will likely see a move back to Stage 3 water conservation measures in the coming week."

The water intake work must be done during approved environmental timing windows, with contractors moving as quickly as they can. While that work goes on, the city has switched to groundwater wells as its primary source.

The Stage 2 restrictions affect users in Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving water from the City of Armstrong.

The restrictions include:

  • No use of sprinklers or irrigation systems to water lawns, gardens, trees or shrubs.
  • No washing of driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

Residents may:

  • Water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering is done by hand, but only during prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days which are:
  • An even numbered address may water on even days of the calendar and odd addresses may water on odd days of the calendar
  • Between the hours of 7 to 11 a.m. and 7 to 11 p.m.
  • Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering by hand during installation and for the following 24 hours.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

161661
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4244373
9108 Northcott Drive
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$575,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kitty Boy
Kitty Boy Vernon SPCA >




TGIF Gifs- August 21, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- August 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
You cannot
Must Watch
Horrible quality, hilarious video.
Selena Gomez’s rumored Scream 5 role seemingly confirmed by Courteney Cox
Showbiz
Selena Gomez's rumored role in the upcoming Scream 5 movie...
I Love Refrigerators
Must Watch
And oldie but a goodie.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160496
158535