Armstrong returns to Stage 2 water restrictions, residents still asked to conserve

Photo: Pixabay

The City of Armstrong has been able to resume water treatment plant operations and is moving back to Stage 2 water conservation measures.

The city had moved to drastic Stage 3 measures over the past 48 hours, which allowed no outside watering at all, while work was done on the city's Fortune Creek water intake.

Despite moving back to Stage 2, the city asks residents remain diligent with water conservation.

"Aug. 19 saw two major events that significantly impacted our water supply," says public works manager Paul Carver. "A water main leak in city lines in the Patten Drive area, and a private commercial customer fire line break. This coupled with the consumption levels in the city necessitated the move to Stage 3. As construction at our water intake progresses, the city will likely see a move back to Stage 3 water conservation measures in the coming week."

The water intake work must be done during approved environmental timing windows, with contractors moving as quickly as they can. While that work goes on, the city has switched to groundwater wells as its primary source.

The Stage 2 restrictions affect users in Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving water from the City of Armstrong.

The restrictions include:

No use of sprinklers or irrigation systems to water lawns, gardens, trees or shrubs.

No washing of driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

Residents may: