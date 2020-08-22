159194
Take a peek inside the operator's cabin on Kelowna's old lift-span bridge

Although it's only been 12 years, it seems much longer ago that Kelowna's old lift-span bridge served commuters across Okanagan Lake.

This week's Okanagan history film from Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault is a clip from 1961 that takes us inside the bridge operator's cabin on the old floating bridge. 

The film shows the lift span being raised for the CPR tug "Okanagan" and a barge loaded with refrigerated (reefer) box cars. 

The original two-lane bridge was completed in 1958 and was the first of its kind in Canada.

It was partially funded through tolls, which were collected from its opening until April 1, 1963.

A third counter-flow lane was added to the bridge in 1984.

Construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge began in 2005. The new bridge opened on May 25, 2008, and the old bridge closed May 31 that year. It was decommissioned in 2009.

The bridge continues to serve as an important regional transportation link in the Okanagan. 

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

To comment on the video, go to Arseneault's Youtube page.

