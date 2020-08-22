161795
160876
Vernon  

Refurbished barge now floating Bulldog Okanagan Lake Bistro

Ahoy there, Bulldog!

Story: 308603

Renovation work began on the Bulldog Okanagan Lake Bistro this spring, and the former barge used during construction of the W.R. Bennett bridge in Kelowna garnered much attention as it floated offshore near Vernon.

Now, photos posted to Facebook are generating even more buzz, and the transformed barge is getting tons of compliments.

The venture is a partnership between Vernon's Bulldog Hotel at Silver Star and local entrepreneur Devin Seymour, whose family used to operate Seymour Marina on the lakefront property now occupied by the Outboard Pub.

In June, Seymour said work crews were focusing on the kitchen and patio deck on board the 50x135-foot barge.

He said the venue will seat about 200 people when complete and have moorage for about a dozen boats.

While boat-in business is possible, he said Friday that for this year the partners would focus on private functions such as weddings and parties. 

They're also awaiting licensing before they open to the public.

"It's looking really great," said Seymour.

Photos of the completed work show picnic tables and umbrellas, flower-filled planters, and new fascia on the Quonset-style building that sits atop the barge.

Work is also nearly complete on a back deck that will include a raised band platform for live performances.

