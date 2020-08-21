159194
Vernon  

Safety pre-checks return to Paddlewheel Park boat launch

Volunteer boat checks back

RCMP volunteers have resumed pre-launch boat checks in Vernon.

Volunteers began conducting safety pre-checks at the Paddlewheel Park boat launch on Friday. They will also be checking vessels for invasive quagga and zebra mussels, to help protect our lakes and waterways.

In March, all RCMP volunteer activities were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, a safe operation plan has been developed to allow the outdoor program to return.

The pre-checks are not mandatory, but are recommended for boaters.

The trained volunteers assist the RCMP's Marine Unit by allowing boaters to complete a pre-launch inspection of all items required under the Canada Shipping Act as well as its regulations governing pleasure craft. Once the inspection is complete, the operator receives documentation that can be provided to RCMP, if they’re later stopped on the water.

"The work being done by these volunteers is an important initiative, as it helps speed up our checks on the water," says Const. Baldauf, one of two RCMP members who patrol the lakes around Vernon.

The volunteers also work in conjunction with OASISS, a non-profit organization that works to monitor and control the spread of invasive species in the Okanagan-Similkameen. 

If a boat is determined to be high risk for invasive mussels or if volunteers observe anything suspect, they will call a toll-free reporting line (1-877-952-7277) or have the boaters call.

Should the vessel be arriving from a high-risk location and mussels are evident, you may be required to have the boat quarantined or decontaminated. Failure to clean mussels off boats or equipment could result in a fine of up to $100,000.

