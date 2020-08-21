Work to address swamped Polson Park concludes, still needs to dry out

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's Polson Park is open to vehicle traffic again.

Construction work around the playground and spray park this week has successfully addressed high groundwater that had swamped the area, the city says.

“We have managed to decrease the standing water near the Japanese garden pond and playground,” Kendra Kryszak, manager of parks and public spaces, says in a press release.

“The ground in some areas is still saturated and will take time to dry and stabilize. The playground and spray park will remain closed at this time. We will reopen these spaces when it is safe for public use.”

At the south end of the park, construction near the trail and boardwalk for a storm rehabilitation project will require a temporary closure and detour.

Starting Tuesday, cyclists and pedestrians will not be able to access Kal Lake Road via the trail and will have to go around the park.

The trail construction will involve two phases (indicated on the map below).

The work will include upgrading the trail surface from gravel to asphalt, installation of street lights, low-level lighting along the boardwalk, and addition of wayfinding signs.

The trail is expected to reopen by Sept. 30.