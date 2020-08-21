161795
Vernon  

Okanagan College extends virtual offerings into new year, some classes still in-person

College virtual into 2021

Students can expect classes in the new year to look a lot like they will this fall at Okanagan College.

As OC prepares to welcome back thousands of students to a blend of online and hybrid courses in September, the college says winter courses will follow the same format. 

“We have determined that winter semester 2021 will look much like fall semester 2020, with most of our courses provided in an online format,” Andrew Hay, interim provost and vice-president academic, said in a press release.

“For courses that require experiential hands-on learning in labs and shops, we will offer those elements in a face-to-face format, regulated by carefully developed safety protocols that follow provincial standards. Other labs and theory components will be offered online.”

Whether the courses will be delivered online or require on-campus attendance will be clearly identified in the college’s online calendar and registration processes.

Students and prospects can explore programs here and find individual course offerings using the College’s ClassFinder tool.

“It is important that students know now what Okanagan College’s winter semester will look like to finalize planning for the courses they will take,” notes Hay. “This is especially true for students who choose OC and happen to live outside our region.”

Registration for the winter schedule will begin on Sept. 1. 

