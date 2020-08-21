O'Keefe Historic Ranch to end season early as money running out

Photo: O'Keefe Historic Ranch

O'Keefe Historic Ranch will close early this year in a cost-cutting measure to keep the gates open in the future.

Board chair Bruce Cummings says the difficult decision was reached as the historic tourist attraction has struggled to stay afloat since the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're simply running out of money," Cummings said Friday.

The ranch will close at the end of September, which is the date Cummings says the organization has the ability to pay staff until.

Normally, the ranch would be open until after Halloween, when it holds its popular Field of Screams corn maze event.

The shortfall, he says "is in terms of payroll and ability to pay bills.

"The way COVID has hit us, we just don't have the revenue to maintain staff."

Cummings said the closure is not permanent, and the ranch will be back next year.

Meanwhile, it has a request before Vernon city council seeking an extension on a $70,000 loan and deferment of insurance payments. A decision on that is expected next month from the city.

"We're not going away, we're just going quiet for a while," said Cummings.

Ranch finance manager Tim Gibson the ranch's Fill The Steer fundraising campaign has so far raised almost $25,000 toward a $250,000 goal.

"We're starting to see that pick up," he said, "but we still have a long way to go."

Gibson said the ranch remains open by donation Wednesday to Saturday, with the corn maze and other family activities still on.

"If we want to keep history alive, we have to get some money in the door," he said.

He noted the lack of school tours and international tourists this summer has hit ranch operations hard.

"But, we still have to feed the animals and keep the farm going in the meantime."