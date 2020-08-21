Community group adds support for migrant farm workers in the North Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

A new community group has been formed to draw awareness to the needs of migrant and temporary foreign workers.

The group will collaborate, share, and discuss potential gaps of service delivery to workers in the agricultural sector in the North Okanagan.

Vernon & District Immigrant and Community Services Society met recently with representatives from federal, municipal, and local governments, and local organizations. They plan to meet four times a year, following the cycle of migrant workers from recruitment, arrival in the North Okanagan, and employment over the summer months.

The group will work collaboratively to discuss reports on working conditions, employer compliance and identify additional needs for both employees and employers.

“The North Okanagan relies heavily on migrant workers, and we believe we have an opportunity to make positive impacts on these workers, employers and the agricultural industry in this region,” said society CEO Philipp Gruner.

While the agency already provides some services to migrant workers and newcomers, it has recently applied for funding that would allow the hiring of an outreach worker dedicated to migrant workers and their employers.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the partners and stakeholders in this group to ensure we protect the dignity and humanity of migrant workers and their right to fair labour practices, as well as assisting employers by educating them of their roles and responsibilities," said Gruner.

The society also took part in a discussion with MP Mel Arnold, Ontario Tory MP David Epp, and Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster to collaborate on best practices for migrant workers.