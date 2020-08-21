161843
Vernon  

Popular shortcut in Spallumcheen to be rebuilt

Closed for construction

A North Okanagan backroad and popular shortcut will be closed for construction next week.

The Township of Spallumcheen advises that a portion of Back Enderby Road will be closed from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4 for replacement of the Sneesby Creek culvert.

Manager of operations Tyler McNeill says a road condition assessment was completed in 2018 to gauge the projected life expectancy of roads and drainage culverts in the township.

It revealed that Back Enderby Road is nearing the end of its useful life expectancy, and drainage improvements were required to prevent future flood damage.

The upcoming improvements will include removal and rebuilding of the existing road and ditch drainage system.

Once the culvert is replaced, single-lane, alternating traffic will resume until construction is complete.

Local traffic will be able to access Back Enderby Road from Highway 97A from either the north or south ends.

