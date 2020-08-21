Caetani Centre fundraiser still successful, despite having to move online

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Caetani Centre refused to let COVID-19 bring it down – and despite having to take its annual Splash of Red fundraiser online, they still raised about $20,000.

Organizers said "2020 has been a challenging time for all not-for-profits and charities.... As an organization that depends on public programming and community events for generating the majority of its revenues, the centre has been struggling to adapt."

Despite not holding the full outdoor event, which normally sees over 200 patrons on the grounds for a sit-down dinner and art auction, the community came through.

“We are so very grateful to the artists, sponsors and patrons who still rose to the occasion with their support,” said board member Karen Winsor-Geatros. “Thirty-five pieces were auctioned off online, and some artists donated more than one work. Because the event was not live, we were able to accommodate a few extra pieces.”

“We even managed a small, socially distanced, wrap up event the night of the auction for just the committee and volunteers. They watched the auction count down – there was bidding right up to the end, and competition for favourite pieces, so still some excitement generated.”

Highest bids generated for works were the perennial favourites by artists Michelle Loughery and Heidi Thompson. The piece which saw the most fierce competition was by artist Gabrielle Strong.

Past-president Angelika Jaeger also issued a challenge that raised over $15,000.

“In all, although we did fall somewhat short of the live event, we came close to raising about $35,000 in total,” said executive director Susan Brandoli. “It is always gratifying to know that so many people in this community support this cause. We cannot thank them enough.”