Subject of Wednesday night's Vernon police drama has long criminal history

Photo: Facebook

The wanted man who prompted police to swarm an Okanagan Landing neighbourhood in Vernon Wednesday night has had a long relationship with the wrong side of the law.

Up to a dozen police units, including the RCMP's Emergency Response Team, converged on a waterfront home on Brooks Lane about 6 p.m.

They surrounded the home with guns drawn, and at least two flash-bang grenades could be heard going off.

Eventually, police made their way into the home, only to discover Robert Gordon Heltman wasn't there.

The 30-year-old remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for suspension of his day parole.

Police say Heltman, previously of Vernon, still has ties to the Okanagan.

And he has a long history of brushes with the law.

Heltman was featured twice in CrimeStoppers most-wanted reports in 2010 – for being unlawfully at large, and for breach of undertaking, assault, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Court files go back more than a decade, related to weapons, theft and assault incidents in Vernon and Armstrong.

During Wednesday night's tense police drama, neighbours took it in like public theatre. Dozens spread out blankets on their front lawns or milled about across Okanagan Landing Road to watch the action unfold.

One woman who said she has lived there 39 years commented that it was the most excitement she's ever seen in the normally quiet neighbourhood.

But others hinted at trouble, saying people constantly come and go from the residence, and there are often loud parties there.

Police acted in force Wednesday, "given the high-risk situation involving a federal offender and the possibility of a firearm,” said Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

A Facebook search indicates Heltman hails from Armstrong and most recently lived in Grande Prairie, Alta.

Anyone who sees Heltman is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.