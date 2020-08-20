159851
Vernon  

Subject of Wednesday night's Vernon police drama has long criminal history

Long history with the law

- | Story: 308489

The wanted man who prompted police to swarm an Okanagan Landing neighbourhood in Vernon Wednesday night has had a long relationship with the wrong side of the law.

Up to a dozen police units, including the RCMP's Emergency Response Team, converged on a waterfront home on Brooks Lane about 6 p.m.

They surrounded the home with guns drawn, and at least two flash-bang grenades could be heard going off.

Eventually, police made their way into the home, only to discover Robert Gordon Heltman wasn't there.

The 30-year-old remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for suspension of his day parole.

Police say Heltman, previously of Vernon, still has ties to the Okanagan.

And he has a long history of brushes with the law.

Heltman was featured twice in CrimeStoppers most-wanted reports in 2010 – for being unlawfully at large, and for breach of undertaking, assault, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. 

Court files go back more than a decade, related to weapons, theft and assault incidents in Vernon and Armstrong.

During Wednesday night's tense police drama, neighbours took it in like public theatre. Dozens spread out blankets on their front lawns or milled about across Okanagan Landing Road to watch the action unfold.

One woman who said she has lived there 39 years commented that it was the most excitement she's ever seen in the normally quiet neighbourhood.

But others hinted at trouble, saying people constantly come and go from the residence, and there are often loud parties there.

Police acted in force Wednesday, "given the high-risk situation involving a federal offender and the possibility of a firearm,” said Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

A Facebook search indicates Heltman hails from Armstrong and most recently lived in Grande Prairie, Alta.

Anyone who sees Heltman is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

160119
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4028254
339 Hummingbird Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
161096


Send us your News Tips!


161061


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Tomcat Cruise
Tomcat Cruise Vernon SPCA >


158284


Happy facts from 2020

Galleries
Some very happy facts about things that are happening all over the world this year.
Happy facts from 2020 (2)
Galleries
Missed the bus, dad embarasses daughter!
Must Watch
Second day of school is even better than the first. Morgan missed...
Dierks Bentley: ‘I can’t imagine playing a drive-in concert’
Music
Dierks Bentley "can't imagine" playing a drive-in...
Guy annoys girlfriend with puns at Ikea
Must Watch
Quick wit.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156227
160422