It doesn't appear there was a nest in downed tree at Vernon's beloved heronry

Photo: Contributed

For the time being, a tree that fell in Vernon's heron rookery Tuesday night remains leaning against a neighbouring commercial building.

And it may stay that way for a while.

Property owner Rita Bos says she inspected the site Wednesday, and it does not appear that the tree contained a nest.

The great blue herons return every year to nest in the stand of black cottonwoods in Vernon's north end.

The heronry is a protected area, and Bos says has reached out to the provincial government's Front Counter BC, but has yet to receive a response. Until, permissions are granted it's unlikely the tree will be removed, unless there is an immediate danger.

Bos says it was "a dry tree," and is leaning against the back of the building that houses North Okanagan Closets.

Staff there confirmed Thursday the tree is still against the building, and the landlord has been contacted.

The impact may have caused some minor roof damage, but it has yet to be assessed.

Meanwhile, Jane Weixl of the Vernon Heronry Protection Society says a public hearing will be held Sept. 14 on a controversial development planned close to the nesting site.

The hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre and is the second public hearing regarding rezoning of property at 5000 20 St., beside the heronry.

Developer Scotland Constructors has provided a new surveyor’s report and asked that council waive a rezoning application condition that a protective covenant be put on the project to protect the herons.

"Since the original rezoning was granted on the condition that a protective covenant be put on Scotland Constructor’s title, the rezoning will now have to be voted on a second time," says Weixl. "Whether or not there will be a covenant on title will also be decided."

The public will have a chance to provide input before council decides on a potential rezoning from Rural Small Holdings to Low Rise Apartment Residential, and also on a covenant during construction.

Council deferred its decision on the matter at its June 8 meeting.