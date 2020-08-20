Vernon Fire Rescue issues plea for caution as fire numbers increase

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Vernon Fire Department is urging extreme caution after back to back days with grass fires Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Recent hot, dry weather conditions have led to increased fire risks in B.C., and across the province crews are responding to several active wildfires. In the City of Vernon, the fire danger rating is currently listed as high," the city says in a press release.

"To protect yourselves, each other and our community, Vernon Fire Rescue Services is urging everyone to practise extreme caution while conducting outdoor activities, to help prevent the start of a human-caused wildfire."

The message comes after a heat wave, careless human activity, and intense lightning sparked 153 wildfires across the province in just the last seven days.

"Please be mindful with the discarding of cigarettes and be cautious if using spark-producing machinery such as welders, mowers, chainsaws, grinders, power tools and any equipment that could strike a rock and create a spark," the city says.

"To help mitigate wildfire risks, people doing this sort of work may be required to have fire suppression systems and equipment available, maintain a fire watch after operations are completed and comply with shutdown regulations.

"People should also make sure their motorized off-road vehicles are equipped with spark arrestors, since all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles may also pose a wildfire risk."

To report a fire, call 1-800-663-5555 or dial *5555 on a cellphone. To report a local fire, call 911.