Vernon  

Grass fire between cadet camp and golf course suspicious, police say

Fire deemed suspicious

Vernon RCMP say a grass fire Wednesday evening near the Department of National Defence cadet camp is suspicious in nature.

Police were called to scene about 6:40 p.m.

Cpl Tania Finn says a member of the public saw a woman in the area acting erratically at the time of the fire, and police were concerned for her safety.

"One of our officers approached the hillside from the bottom and located a woman matching the description given by witnesses," Finn said in a press release Thursday morning. 

"Believing the woman was a danger to herself and others, she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to the hospital by police."

Vernon Fire Rescue doused the fire and ensured no structures were affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Castanet has received tips that the area between the cadet camp and Vernon Golf & Country Club is frequented by the homeless, and camps have previously been seen in there.

