Police standoff in Vernon's Okanagan Landing ends

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.

An officer at the scene tells Castanet the situation has been resolved. Police have declined to comment further, but say there is no longer any threat to the public.

ORIGINAL 7:40 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence around Brooks Lane in the Okanagan Landing area in Vernon Wednesday evening.



Castanet's Jon Manchester is at the scene and reports at least ten police units in the area and have been on the scene since approximately 6 p.m.



Witnesses at the scene say it an armed standoff. A robot was sent in and a flashbang went off around 7 p.m. and another at 7:43 p.m.



Another witness told Manchester officers "in fatigues are down on the beach with guns drawn."



Police are concentrating on a small older home behind a large mansion, but the rest of the street is quiet.

Emergency response team is at the scene.



Brooks Lane is currently closed off to the public but Okanagan Landing Road remains open.



According to multiple neighbours, RCMP are saying there is a Canada-wide warrant for subject’s arrest and officers were heard on a loudspeaker multiple times saying they have a warrant and to come out of the house.



Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP and will update the story once more information becomes available.